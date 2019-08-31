OFFERS
Dear Abby | Wife reaches end of her rope in life with domineering man

By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: August 31, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Dear Abby: I am writing this with overwhelming sadness. My 75-year-old husband is a tyrant. Our neighbors hate him, and so do our children. He is an overbearing, impetuous child.

I cry every day. I can’t talk to him without him yelling. I am a subservient person. How do I go on with this? He is very healthy. I try so hard, and I have no life. He says mean things to me all the time. Please give me some advice. – Floundering in Florida

Dear Floundering: Please start asking yourself why you think you deserve the verbal abuse you receive from your husband and why you tolerate his bullying. Were you raised this way? What message has it sent to your children? Then remind yourself that we have only one life to live. Is this how you intend to spend it until the day you die or he does?

Gather all the information you can regarding your husband’s (and your) finances. Once you have that information, contact a lawyer who specializes in family law. I can’t change your husband and neither can you. But you CAN change the way you react to his verbal abuse by refusing to tolerate it any longer.

Dear Abby: My wife and I are retired and fortunate to travel often throughout the year. We prefer to stay in homes either through a home exchange or home rental by owner.

The change in scenery unfailingly increases her libido, and she often tries to initiate lovemaking at bedtime. I have told her I’m not comfortable having sex in another couple’s bed. I feel it’s disrespectful of their space and violates the trust the owners place in us by letting us use their house. She views it as the same as a hotel room since we pay to rent the house. Are there generally accepted practices regarding this? – Able but Not Willing

Dear Able: The generally accepted practice is to leave the property in the pristine condition in which you found it. This does not mean you and your wife must live a monklike existence while you are there, and I’m sure no one would expect you to.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

