Kingman students represent Mohave County on Governor’s Youth Commission

Young people catch a lot of flak these days for being unmotivated, uninterested or unable to effect meaningful change in their communities.

Before applying such views to local youth, take note that Mohave County is represented in the Governor’s Youth Commission by two high school students from Kingman.

Kaleigh Quinn, a 15-year-old sophomore at Lee Williams High School, loves playing softball, enjoys math and describes herself as organized and clean.

She said her dad has always seen in her the qualities of a leader.

“My dad’s always told me that I’ve shown great leadership and that I’m going to be a great leader,” Quinn said. “So in ninth grade I applied to be on student council and I got it.”

She said it was difficult to find her voice as a freshman in student government. “But then I ended up finding a huge part of me that I never had seen before.”

Quinn is now student council president and “loving it,” learning more about her community and herself, too.

“I kind of found this passion in me; this is something I really want to do,” she said. “I’m helping my school, I’m helping the community out, I’m getting to know more people.”

That discovered passion led her to apply for a position on the Governor’s Youth Commission, which seeks to positively impact communities in Arizona through projects and outreach efforts.

“At first I was kind of scared because I didn’t know exactly what it was going to be like,” Quinn said. “But then I went to the meeting and it was amazing. Everybody there is so smart. Everybody is really welcoming, too, especially because it was some people’s first year. They really helped me out, and so far it’s been very proactive.”

Quinn’s fellow Kingman commissioner is 15-year-old Hunter Escoffier, a sophomore at Kingman High School. His favorite subject in school is also math, “because it’s set in stone and not left to interpretation,” he said.

In addition to sitting on the youth commission, Escoffier is active in marching band, robotics, Future Business Leaders of America, Teen Age Republicans and the Mohave County Top Guns club. He joined the Governor’s Youth Commission to help Arizonans address issues he believes have not received enough attention.

“I was very excited to be accepted into the commission and am proud to work alongside so many amazing people,” he said.

“I plan to influence the community by placing signs in high traffic and wreck areas, as well as by setting up mock wrecks at my high school, as well as at some public areas, as well as bring in real victims to talk to members of my school and the community to spread awareness,” he continued.

The work he plans to do within the Kingman community is in relation to his position on the Distracted Driving Committee.

“I am part of the Distracted Driving Committee, and I feel this is a very important issue for me and the community because in just the past two days there have been two accidents right outside my school, both caused by distracted driving,” Escoffier said.

Quinn is also determined to share what she learns in her position as commissioner with the Kingman community. She sits on the Substance Abuse Committee, and hopes to further educate the public on what she says is a “critical issue.”

“Whenever we go to our meetings and we have our conference calls, I’m bringing back all those ideas and I have individual projects myself to help people know the risks and be educated,” she said.

Kaleigh’s mom, Shannon, said the youth commission accomplishes what every parent wants for their child.

“I’m proud and excited for her,” she said. “It’s awesome to see [her] at such a young age taking initiative to want to make a difference. This gives youth a voice, which is what we want for our children.”