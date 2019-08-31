KUSD, Arizona Treasurer to meet with local GOP

KINGMAN – Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee will meet with Kingman Republican Women at noon, Tuesday, Sept. 10, Dam Bar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave.

And Kingman Unified School District officials will visit the Mohave Republican Forum at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

“This should be a very informative and interesting meeting,” said Alice van Stockum on behalf of the club. “Come to hear about what is happening at the State Treasurer's office and to learn how tax dollars are being spent.”

Yee is Arizona's chief banking and investment officer, and the first Asian American elected to a statewide office in Arizona.

She was first elected to the Arizona Legislature in 2010 and served as the Senate Majority Leader. Yee was the second woman elected as Senate Majority Leader in Arizona history, following U.S. Justice Sandra Day O'Connor who served in the position in 1973, 44 years earlier.

KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner and Board Member Bruce Ricca will be joined by Mohave County Supervisor Gary Waters of District 1 and the main subject is the school bond.

“Topics and questions to be answered include without limitation,” wrote Richard Basinger on behalf of MRF and provided examples: “Should the historic Palo Christi School be preserved and updated to be usable? Should La Senita elementary school be put into a condition to be reopened and used? Should student security be improved and aged HVAC units be replaced with more efficient and effective equipment? Does KUSD need additional or replacement buses?”