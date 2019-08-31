License & Permits | Sept. 1, 2019

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 30:

Edwards Insurance Agency: 4305 North Stockton Hill Road, Ste. F, Kingman; insurance.

Jim Hinckley’s America: 3131 Mark Drive, Kingman; travel agency.

Events Studio: 2001 Arlington St., Kingman; event planner.

S.I.K Handyman Service: 4792 N. Old Ranch Lane, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Engineering & Testing Consultants: 417 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott; professional services.

Res Com Property Maintenance: 2325 S. Highway 66, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

The Look: 710 Eastern St., Ste. J, Kingman; beauty shop.

Kingman Pool Service: 4072 Airway Ave., Kingman; pool service and maintenance.

Wall to Wall: 3771 North Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; cleaning services.

Freedom Fire Protection Company: 9242 W. Mariposa Grande, Peoria; fire sprinkler service.

Liggett Electrical Services: 3163 W. Patricia Lane, Yuma; contractor.

RC Towing: 486 N. Able Drive, Kingman; towing service.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 23:

Angle Homes: Kingman; new single-family residence.

Mohave Rancho Lumber: 8180 N. Avenida Sharon, Kingman; 144-squaure-foot shed.

AZ Sunwest Construction: 3964 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; aluminum awning.

AZ Sunwest Construction: Kingman; aluminum awning.

David Upton: 2975 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; detached patio cover.

Morgan Electric: 1950 E. Hubbell Drive, Lake Havasu City; relocate main electrical panel.

A-2-Z Roofing: 7699 E. Oxbow Drive, Kingman; reroof.

Stoneking Construction: 2740 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; move meter closer to house.

Truelove Plumbing: 3120 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

Carl Mecom: 2344 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; replace gas line.