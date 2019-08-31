Local woman gathers school supplies for KUSD

KINGMAN – A topic in education that always comes back during the first few weeks of school is that teachers and students are always in need of supplies.

A local woman in Kingman, Emily Phillips, has made it her initiative to make sure teachers and students get the supplies they need.

The idea started because some of her friends are educators and have expressed the need for supplies.

“They expressed how they are lacking in supplies like paper, scissors and staples,” she said.

She decided to post the idea on the Facebook group “Kingman Orchids and Onions” to see if any other community members or businesses would be behind her initiative.

“The feedback was absolutely amazing and bigger than expected,” Phillips said. “Everyone was like ‘Yeah, lets do it,’ and businesses reached out to have boxes in their businesses.”

Each business that reached out to help has a box with a list of supplies that are needed. The list includes copy paper, construction paper, loose-leaf paper, No. 2 pencils, jumbo pencils, pocket folders, colored pencils, nontoxic crayons, staples, liquid glue or glue sticks, dry erase markers, safety scissors, single subject spiral notebooks, tissues and hand sanitizer.

Boxes can be found at Kokopelli Storage (4035 N. Bank St.), Kingman Airport Café (6000 Flightline Dr.), Frozen Yogurt Island (3880 Stockton Hill Road), Starbucks (3765 Stockton Hill Road), Stuff-It Burgers (2170 E. Northern Ave.), Port-a-Party Express(4145 N. Bank St.), Jungle Smoke N Vape (117 Sixth St.) and Rutherford’s 66 Family Diner (2011 E. Andy Devine Ave.).

Phillips will pick up the boxes on Sept. 26 and will distribute the donations evenly throughout the schools in Kingman Unified School District.

I have a few friends who are teachers in schools. They expressed how lacking in supplies, paper, scissors, staples, not all parents can afford to bring, people don’t know what where and how to donates. Decided to help out teachers and community and all that good stuff.

“We know the funding isn’t anything but great, but we know they do what they can and this can help out the situation,” Phillips said.

Phillips created a Facebook page Kingman “Backs” our local Educators, where the list of supplies, locations and updates are posted.