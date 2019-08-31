Supervisors to field requests, discuss open meeting law complaint
KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. to discuss over 50 agenda items.
With the addition of deputy sheriff positions and the adoption of competitive pay scales, Sheriff Doug Schuster is asking the board to adopt a “lateral office pay scale.”
Schuster said that would allow him to attract and compensate personnel based on their level of prior experience.
Currently the Sheriff has the authority to hire up to a step 4 without the board’s approval. Approval of the lateral pay schedule will allow the Sheriff to hire within the defined steps without individual board approval.
“We have received and anticipate additional interest from Arizona State Certified Officers,” Schuster wrote in a letter to the board. “This is an ideal position to be in as it allows for nearly immediate deployment of experienced deputies on patrol.”
Sup. Buster Johnson of District 3 will ask his colleagues to discuss “alleged open meeting law complaint on board members to Attorney General for investigation.”
Johnson told The Daily Miner he doesn’t want to go into details until the Tuesday meeting.
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Hall family mixes pizza, patriotism and politics at Golden Valley business
- Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080
- New state laws take effect Tuesday
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Sailing stones of Mohave County and the couple who made the discovery
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
- Baseball in Kingman dates back to 1889
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- 2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: