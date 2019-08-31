Supervisors to field requests, discuss open meeting law complaint

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. to discuss over 50 agenda items.

With the addition of deputy sheriff positions and the adoption of competitive pay scales, Sheriff Doug Schuster is asking the board to adopt a “lateral office pay scale.”

Schuster said that would allow him to attract and compensate personnel based on their level of prior experience.

Currently the Sheriff has the authority to hire up to a step 4 without the board’s approval. Approval of the lateral pay schedule will allow the Sheriff to hire within the defined steps without individual board approval.

“We have received and anticipate additional interest from Arizona State Certified Officers,” Schuster wrote in a letter to the board. “This is an ideal position to be in as it allows for nearly immediate deployment of experienced deputies on patrol.”

Sup. Buster Johnson of District 3 will ask his colleagues to discuss “alleged open meeting law complaint on board members to Attorney General for investigation.”

Johnson told The Daily Miner he doesn’t want to go into details until the Tuesday meeting.