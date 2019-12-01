OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Dec. 01
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Bring the little ones to Storytime at the library, Dec. 4

Bring the little ones to story time at the Mohave County Library - Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank Ave., Program Room on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Stock image)

Bring the little ones to story time at the Mohave County Library - Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank Ave., Program Room on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: December 1, 2019 5 a.m.

Bring the little ones to story time at the Mohave County Library - Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank Ave., Program Room on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Three times available: 9:30 to 10 a.m., 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Children ages 0 to 5 and their caregivers can enjoy stories, songs and other activities that will help develop early literacy skills and nurture a love of reading.

Please stop by the youth services desk the morning of the program to pick up a pass.

For more information, visit mohavecountylibrary.us/kingman-branch-library.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at https://kdminer.com/submit-event/

Mohave County Library

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Event Calendar | June 11-16
County library offers free ASL class for children
Library friends to hold benefit book sale
Library friends holding December book sale starting Thursday
Use your imagination to build creations with Lego

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News