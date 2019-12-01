Bring the little ones to Storytime at the library, Dec. 4

Bring the little ones to story time at the Mohave County Library - Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank Ave., Program Room on Wednesday, Dec. 4.



Three times available: 9:30 to 10 a.m., 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Children ages 0 to 5 and their caregivers can enjoy stories, songs and other activities that will help develop early literacy skills and nurture a love of reading.

Please stop by the youth services desk the morning of the program to pick up a pass.

For more information, visit mohavecountylibrary.us/kingman-branch-library.

