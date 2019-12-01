Come watch Beauty and the Beast Jr., Dec. 6-14
Beale Street Theatre presents the Disney version of Beauty and the Beast Jr. at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave. in Kingman at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14 and at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 14.
Directed by Sidney Valdez and starring Amy Jones as Belle, George Valdez as the Beast, Jake Peterson as Gaston and Matt Hecht as Lefou.
This production will last approximately 1 hour making it a fun holiday outing for the entire family, including the little ones.
Admission price is $12 for adults and $5 for kids.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, in person at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. in Kingman or online at bealestreettheater.com/tickets.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- White House wants to mine uranium in Mohave County
- Kingman Riot MMA opens new gym
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: