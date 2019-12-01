Come watch Beauty and the Beast Jr., Dec. 6-14

Beale Street Theatre presents the Disney version of Beauty and the Beast Jr. at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave. in Kingman at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14 and at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 14.

Directed by Sidney Valdez and starring Amy Jones as Belle, George Valdez as the Beast, Jake Peterson as Gaston and Matt Hecht as Lefou.

This production will last approximately 1 hour making it a fun holiday outing for the entire family, including the little ones.

Admission price is $12 for adults and $5 for kids.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, in person at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. in Kingman or online at bealestreettheater.com/tickets.

