OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Dec. 01
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KRMC Holiday Open House, Wednesday, Dec. 4

The public is invited to the Kingman Regional Medical Center annual Holiday Open House at 3269 Stockton Hill Rd. from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Stock image)

The public is invited to the Kingman Regional Medical Center annual Holiday Open House at 3269 Stockton Hill Rd. from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: December 1, 2019 5:05 a.m.

The public is invited to the Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) annual Holiday Open House at 3269 Stockton Hill Rd. from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Refreshments and cookies will be served. and kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and receive a special gift while supplies last. Various KRMC departments will also be presenting displays and activities to educate the public about their new and existing services.

For more information, visit the KRMC Facebook page or call 928-757-2101.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at kdminer.com/submit-event

Kingman Regional Medical Center

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KRMC hosts holiday open house Wednesday, Dec. 6
KRMC to host Holiday Open House
KRMC to host holiday open house Dec. 6
KRMC hosts holiday open house
KRMC recognizes Perioperative Nurses Week with Surgical Services Open House

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News