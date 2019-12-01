KRMC Holiday Open House, Wednesday, Dec. 4
The public is invited to the Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) annual Holiday Open House at 3269 Stockton Hill Rd. from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Refreshments and cookies will be served. and kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and receive a special gift while supplies last. Various KRMC departments will also be presenting displays and activities to educate the public about their new and existing services.
For more information, visit the KRMC Facebook page or call 928-757-2101.
