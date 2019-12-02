City eyes improvements, additions to Powerhouse Visitor Center
KINGMAN – Economic Development Advisory commissioners recently got together with Tourism Services Manager Josh Noble and Gary Kellogg from economic development for a chat on how to make the Powerhouse Visitor Center even better.
Commissioners Steve Lesueur and Jim Hinckley contributed to the discussion, which saw a number of items addressed that could help the Powerhouse thrive.
The first effort is to increase the amount of local product sold at the visitor center. Noble explained that with enough business participation, the Powerhouse could have a Kingman-made section in the gift shop.
The City reached out to local businesses, and is moving forward with two new vendors. An additional one or two may be on the way, and the program could expand further in the future, Noble said.
The City is also looking into having an interactive kiosk at the Powerhouse.
Visit Widget, with about 120 clients in the U.S. including Yuma, is currently being eyed by staff. Noble said Visit Widget kiosks also allow travelers to build itineraries.
And while the Tourism Department has ways to track visitors, another suggestion was to use a subscription service to get more accurate counts during high-traffic and low-traffic times to see how those numbers correlate to visitor spending.
Kingman is also looking at how to attract motor coaches to downtown businesses. Most of those vehicles park at the Powerhouse, so the City needs to identify other downtown locations where they can park. The other aspect of that discussion is getting people parked at the Powerhouse to head to other parts of downtown.
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- White House wants to mine uranium in Mohave County
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- More than a foot of snow falls on Hualapais
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Licenses & Permits
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: