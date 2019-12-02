Come see Santa and Mrs. Claus at MCC Shines, Dec. 3

The Mohave Community College (MCC) Shines event will take place at Neal-Campus Kingman, Building 200, 1971 Jagerson Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Bring one non-perishable food item and enjoy a lighting ceremony under the canopy.

Don’t forget to bring your camera, so you can take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Each child will receive a gift provided by AZ Claus Cause.

For more information, visit mohave.edu or call 866-664-2832.

