Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Dec. 02
Come see Santa and Mrs. Claus at MCC Shines, Dec. 3

Come visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Mohave Community College (MCC) lighting ceremony to kickoff the holiday season on Tuesday, Dec. 3. (Photos courtesy MCC)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: December 2, 2019 4:27 p.m.

The Mohave Community College (MCC) Shines event will take place at Neal-Campus Kingman, Building 200, 1971 Jagerson Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Bring one non-perishable food item and enjoy a lighting ceremony under the canopy.

Don’t forget to bring your camera, so you can take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Each child will receive a gift provided by AZ Claus Cause.

For more information, visit mohave.edu or call 866-664-2832.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

