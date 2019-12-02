OFFERS
Feature Home | 3771 N Eagle Rock
Great central location near retail and services!

Originally Published: December 2, 2019 9:58 a.m.

This home invites you to enter from the minute you pull up with its warm and inviting exterior paint and tile roof. Features and amenities of this property include 4 bedrooms and 2 baths; granite counters; beautiful tile flooring throughout the home; convenient indoor laundry room; 2-car attached garage and a bonus 2-car detached garage with power and plumbed for additional bath; additional upgraded utility shed for extra storage; sprinkler system in the front and rear for the garden; covered rear patio that extends the entire length of the home with extended cement for additional entertaining space; cement continues from the RV Parking to the detached garage; artificial turf in the backyard is not only maintenance free but gorgeous; block wall for privacy; there is plenty of room to spread out on this property with nearly half and acre and beautiful views of the mountains.

3771 N Eagle Rock - $349,900

Remax Preferred Professionals

Wayne Preston

928-530-1433

