Feature Home | 3771 N Eagle Rock

This home invites you to enter from the minute you pull up with its warm and inviting exterior paint and tile roof. Features and amenities of this property include 4 bedrooms and 2 baths; granite counters; beautiful tile flooring throughout the home; convenient indoor laundry room; 2-car attached garage and a bonus 2-car detached garage with power and plumbed for additional bath; additional upgraded utility shed for extra storage; sprinkler system in the front and rear for the garden; covered rear patio that extends the entire length of the home with extended cement for additional entertaining space; cement continues from the RV Parking to the detached garage; artificial turf in the backyard is not only maintenance free but gorgeous; block wall for privacy; there is plenty of room to spread out on this property with nearly half and acre and beautiful views of the mountains.

3771 N Eagle Rock - $349,900

Remax Preferred Professionals

Wayne Preston

928-530-1433