Flour recalled due to potential E. Coli contamination
Hodgson Mill is recalling five-pound bags of “Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour” after the potential presence of E. coli was found in samples of the flour.
The following Hodgson Mill product is affected: Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour (5 lb.) — UPC 0-71518-05009-2, Best by Date 10-01-2020 and 10-02-2020 with lot codes listed Lot# 001042 & 005517
According to a news release, the flour was sold nationwide and is sold at Walmart. Anyone who bought the affected product should return it for a full refund.
No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall, the news release noted.
In another flour recall, UNFI announced a recall of its Wild Harvest Organic All-Purpose flour after samples tested positive for E. coli.
The following product is being recalled: Wild Harvest Organic All-Purpose Flour, Unbleached — Package UPC: 711535509158, Best if Used by Date: 010820 CC 15:58
This flour is carried at Natural Grocers. The company has not received any reports of illnesses related to this recall, the news release stated.
Anyone who bought the recalled flour should throw it away.
E. coli can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections in infants, older people, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. The most common symptoms of E. coli are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting, which develop within three or four days of eating contaminated food.
