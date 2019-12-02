Holiday Shopping: Mohave County Holiday Craft Fair, Dec. 6

Mohave County employees and their families present the Mohave County 14th Annual Holiday Craft Fair at the Mohave County Administrative Building, 700 W. Beale St., 2nd floor from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

Come and check out all the vendors featuring handmade items including soaps/lotions, ornaments, blankets, metal art, jewelry, wood art, hand painted items, wreaths, center-pieces, fashion accessories, home decor, crochet/knit items, doll clothing and so much more.

For more information, contact Stacy at 928-753-0703 ext. 4611 or stacy.swanson@mohavecounty.us.

