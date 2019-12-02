OFFERS
Horoscopes | Dec. 2, 2019

Originally Published: December 2, 2019 9:09 a.m.

Birthdays: Aaron Rodgers, 36; Britney Spears, 38; Monica Seles, 46; Rena Sofer, 51.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Align yourself with people trying to accomplish the same thing you are. Ramp up your energy level, and push for the lifestyle changes you want to implement. An encouraging word will help bring you closer to someone you love. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you're going to make a change, do so silently. Someone will stand in your way if you are too vocal about your plans. Explore the outcome before asking others to enjoy what you have to offer. Self-improvement is favored. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look at your objective, and consider the best way to reach your goal. Refuse to let your emotions take over, causing unnecessary mistakes. Stay focused on what is important to you. A manipulative situation will lead to unanticipated results. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Weigh in regarding the importance of something you want to do versus how someone you care about will feel about your actions. It's essential to have the support of loved ones before you take action. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An unusual situation at home or work will make you rethink your next move. Don't make a change that isn't necessary, or it may end up costing you emotionally as well as financially. Take a timeout and focus on personal growth. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Mingle, ask questions and get involved in events that interest you. Learn all you can, and it will be easier to make positive changes that will encourage a better life. Personal improvements and romance should be your top priorities. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get out with friends or relatives that ground you. Getting a unique perspective on a situation you face will help you sort through the ups and downs of making a change. Reconnecting with someone from your past is best left alone. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get out and discover what life has to offer. Engage in talks with someone who has more experience than you. Use your charm to get your way, but don't make promises you cannot keep. Passion should be a priority. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a serious approach to money, legal and health matters. Look for the best way to move forward without jeopardizing your position, reputation or future. Surround yourself with people who share your values as well as your direction. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can resolve issues if you are willing to compromise. A change you make will end up putting you in a better position. Your ability to listen, make adjustments and carry on will help you gain support. Romance is on the rise. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your thoughts to yourself. Someone will use emotional manipulation to persuade you to make a personal change. When in doubt, sit tight and don't jeopardize your financial security or your reputation. Impulsive decisions will be your downfall. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't mix money and emotions. If you want to make a deal, do so without strings attached. Someone will be impressed with your integrity and desire to do what's right. A proposal offered will be worth considering. Update your appearance. 3 stars

