KPD reports locating more than 16 grams of methamphetamine

KINGMAN – Alejandro Antonio Amaro, 30, of Kingman, was arrested by Kingman Police Department officers Friday, Nov. 29 after a report of a man asleep in his vehicle reportedly led to the discovery of more than 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Officers responded to a report of a man asleep behind the wheel of a white Chevrolet truck in the intersection of Andy Devine and Airway avenues at about 6:15 a.m. Friday. Amaro was asleep when they arrived, KPD reports.

KPD also reports that during the investigation, Amaro was found to be in possession of more than 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a stolen firearm, drug paraphernalia and several cellphones.

He was also determined to be a prohibited possessor of firearms, and based on the evidence allegedly located on Amaro and in his vehicle, officers believe he was “actively involved in the sale of dangerous drugs.”

Amaro was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and possession of stolen property.

He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department