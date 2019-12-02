OFFERS
MCC Kingman to host Santa, Mrs. Claus

Santa and Mrs. Claus will hand out gifts to children at MCC Shines, the college’s kickoff to the holiday season. (Photos courtesy MCC)

Originally Published: December 2, 2019 3 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will hold lighting ceremonies to kick off the Christmas season at its Mohave County campuses, starting at Kingman’s Neal Campus on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

In addition to the lighting ceremony, Santa will be on hand to meet with kids. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Kingman ceremony, set for 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday at 1971 Jagerson Ave. in building 200, and will hand out presents courtesy of AZ Claus Cause.

Other campus events are as follows:

MCC mascot Boomer will help kids with special crafts at the Bullhead City campus event at 5–7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at 3400 Highway 95 between buildings 600 and 700.

The Lake Havasu City Campus, 1977 W. Acoma Blvd., will have a magic show from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Seating will be limited.

Also, El Capitan School sixth-graders will provide live musical entertainment at the North Mohave Campus, 480 S. Central in Colorado City, from 6–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

Information provided by Mohave Community College

