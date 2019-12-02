OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 03
Weather  38.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Oubre's late 3s lift Suns past Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 23 points Monday night as the Suns held off the Charlotte Hornets 109-104. (Miner file photo)

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 23 points Monday night as the Suns held off the Charlotte Hornets 109-104. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 2, 2019 10 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – It didn't matter to Kelly Oubre Jr. that he missed his first seven shots from beyond the arc.

Oubre learned a long time ago how important it is to keep on shooting.

Oubre made his last two 3s, both coming in the final 55 seconds, and finished with 23 points as the Phoenix Suns overcame a seven-point deficit in the final minute to beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-104 Monday night.

"I was 0 for 7 at the time, but I just knew I could shoot the ball," Oubre said. "I knew if I kept at it with the right mechanics they would fall."

Oubre said he's worked tirelessly on his jump shot, eager to prove he can be a consistent 3-point shooter.

"People say that is one of my flaws," Oubre said. "They say I can be a more consistent jump shooter. But at the end of the day, I am getting better."

Devin Booker added 23 points and Dario Saric had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who snapped a three-game skid.

Marvin Williams led the Hornets with a season-high 22 points. Devonte Graham finished with 15 points and 12 assists but was just 1 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc and had four turnovers, including a big one late in the game.

The Suns led by 20 at the break but squandered that lead and trailed by five in the final minute. That's when Oubre knocked down back-to-back 3s to put the Suns ahead with 19.8 seconds left.

The Hornets were setting up for the potential winning shot when P.J. Washington's handoff went off Graham's leg with Oubre defending the play. Ricky Rubio added two free thows to push the lead to 107-104.

Phoenix travels to Orlando on Wednesday night.

Tip-ins

Suns: Were outrebounded 53-37. ... Booker was 3 of 10 from 3-point range. ... Frank Kaminsky had 12 points in his return to Charlotte. ... Ty Jerome made his NBA debut. He had four points and four assists in 12 minutes.

Hornets: Nic Batum left the game in the first half with hand discomfort. It's the same hand that kept Batum out of 11 games earlier this season. ... Bismack Biyombo got a rise and a lot of laughs from his teammates when he successfully executed a Euro-step on a fast break.

Slow starts

Before the late-game collapse, it appeared the Hornets were going to overcome a horrible first half in which they committed 15 turnovers and scored just 39 points while going 4 for 16 from 3-point range.

Williams said he wonders how good the Hornets could be if they played with the same sense of urgency early in games as they down when they fall behind.

"That's the big question around here," Williams said. "It feels like we never really play as hard as we can until we get down by 5, 10 or 15."

Tight coaches

Monty Williams and Borrego once worked together in the film room for the San Antonio Spurs.

On Monday night they got to coach against each other.

"We got close, our families got close and when I got the job in New Orleans, Pop (Gregg Popovich) gave me a call and said one of the best things you could do was hire JB, and it was," Williams said of his friendship with Borrego. "We've been pretty tight ever since. ... We've been together for a while and I'm just happy that he's getting to run his own program, because he's a good dude.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Walker's big finish gives Hornets win over Suns
Suns end losing streak with win over Kings
Devin Booker scores 27 points, Suns blow out Nets
Oubre Jr. scores season-high 30, Suns beat Hawks
Booker, Oubre lead Suns over Clippers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News