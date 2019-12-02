Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 7

Enjoy a Very Merry Stars and Stripes themed Parade of Lights for a national remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The parade will start at 7 p.m. at Lee Williams High School parking lot and will travel down Oak Street to 5th Street, to Beale Street and will end at Locomotive Park.

Stay after the parade in Locomotive Park for the City of Kingman's Tree Lighting Ceremony.

This is a free event for all ages. For more information, visit gokingman.com/event-parade-of-lights-dec7-2019.

