OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Dec. 02
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 7

Enjoy the Parade of Lights which begins at at 7 p.m. then stay after for the Tree Lighting Ceremony in Locomotive Park on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Matt Hinshaw, Courtesy, file)

Enjoy the Parade of Lights which begins at at 7 p.m. then stay after for the Tree Lighting Ceremony in Locomotive Park on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Matt Hinshaw, Courtesy, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: December 2, 2019 5 a.m.

Enjoy a Very Merry Stars and Stripes themed Parade of Lights for a national remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The parade will start at 7 p.m. at Lee Williams High School parking lot and will travel down Oak Street to 5th Street, to Beale Street and will end at Locomotive Park.

Stay after the parade in Locomotive Park for the City of Kingman's Tree Lighting Ceremony.

This is a free event for all ages. For more information, visit gokingman.com/event-parade-of-lights-dec7-2019.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at kdminer.com/submit-event

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
Parade route closures
New route, same festive excitement for the Very Merry Parade of Lights
Events to set very merry tone for Kingman holidays
City tree lighting moving next year

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News