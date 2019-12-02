OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Dec. 02
Weather  44.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Reward on information regarding who vandalized the Kingman Community Foundation

Originally Published: December 2, 2019 2:42 p.m.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who vandalized the Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

The incident, which involved graffiti painted on a building, occurred on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28.

According to the Community Foundation, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been notified, and they will report the incident to the gang task force.

To claim the reward call 928-757-1704.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Havasu lighthouse vandalized, local club offers reward
Rewards offered in hit-and-run fatality and church burglary
Hazardous materials dump prompts reward offer
City seeks information on vandals of Walleck Ranch Park
Reward offered for information about of Oatman Fire Station

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News