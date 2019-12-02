Reward on information regarding who vandalized the Kingman Community Foundation
Originally Published: December 2, 2019 2:42 p.m.
A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who vandalized the Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.
The incident, which involved graffiti painted on a building, occurred on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28.
According to the Community Foundation, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been notified, and they will report the incident to the gang task force.
To claim the reward call 928-757-1704.
Most Read
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- White House wants to mine uranium in Mohave County
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- More than a foot of snow falls on Hualapais
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Licenses & Permits
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: