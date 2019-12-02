Reward on information regarding who vandalized the Kingman Community Foundation

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who vandalized the Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

The incident, which involved graffiti painted on a building, occurred on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28.

According to the Community Foundation, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been notified, and they will report the incident to the gang task force.

To claim the reward call 928-757-1704.