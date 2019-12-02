Suspicious vehicle, warrants lead to Kingman man’s arrest
KINGMAN – At about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Kingman Police Department officers arrested Corry Scott Johnstone, 36, of Kingman, after being made aware of a suspicious vehicle.
Officers responded to the alley in the 3100 block of Louise Avenue, where a suspicious vehicle was reportedly parked. Officers arrived and contacted Johnstone walking in the area, at which time it was learned that he had two warrants for his arrest.
While being taken into custody he was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected illegal marijuana paraphernalia. Officers reportedly located items in the alley that they believe had come from a home.
According to law enforcement, investigators obtained evidence and information that Johnstone was involved in the burglary of a vacant home in the 3100 block of Louise Avenue.
Johnstone, who denied involvement, was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of second-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia, and two misdemeanor warrants.
He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department
