OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Dec. 02
Weather  44.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Suspicious vehicle, warrants lead to Kingman man’s arrest

Corry Scott Johnstone (MCSO)

Corry Scott Johnstone (MCSO)

Originally Published: December 2, 2019 3 p.m.

KINGMAN – At about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Kingman Police Department officers arrested Corry Scott Johnstone, 36, of Kingman, after being made aware of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers responded to the alley in the 3100 block of Louise Avenue, where a suspicious vehicle was reportedly parked. Officers arrived and contacted Johnstone walking in the area, at which time it was learned that he had two warrants for his arrest.

While being taken into custody he was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected illegal marijuana paraphernalia. Officers reportedly located items in the alley that they believe had come from a home.

According to law enforcement, investigators obtained evidence and information that Johnstone was involved in the burglary of a vacant home in the 3100 block of Louise Avenue.

Johnstone, who denied involvement, was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of second-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia, and two misdemeanor warrants.

He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave 911: Thursday, December 20, 2012
Mohave 911: September 9, 2013
Mohave 911: February 3, 2014
Drug arrests made after Kingman traffic stop
Mohave 911 | December 18, 2017

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News