You can be an ‘angel’ to a local senior in need

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is working with the Senior Corps of Mohave County to bring the Senior Angel Tree program to Kingman.

For over a decade, city employees have been “Angels” to low-income seniors in the Kingman area. This year, community members also have the opportunity to be “Angels” to local senior citizens in need.



“The city is delighted to keep the long tradition of partnering with this great program that serves our community,” said City Manager Ron Foggin. “The city team takes a lot of pride in being able to help seniors, not only during the holiday season, but all year long.”

“Angels” can pick up wishes beginning Monday, Nov. 25 at the City’s main office at 310 N. Fourth St. in Kingman. Once wishes are filled, the gifts can be returned to the city office, no later than Monday, Dec. 9. The wishes will be distributed to the seniors at a special event on Friday, Dec. 13.



The Senior Corps is a volunteer service organization of adults age 55 and older. It is comprised of three programs: the Foster Grandparent Program, the RSVP Program and the Senior Companion Program.

The Civic Service Institute of Northern Arizona University (NAU) oversees Senior Corps programs in Mohave County.



For more information about the Senior Angel Tree or the Senior Corps call Heather Brassil at 928-715-2200, or email heather.brassil@nau.edu.



Information provided by the City of Kingman and the Senior Corps