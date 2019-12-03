ADOT to make I-40 repairs tonight

KINGMAN – Maintenance crews from the Arizona Department of Transportation will perform emergency repairs tonight on eastbound Interstate 40 from the Stockton Hill Road interchange to the Andy Devine Avenue interchange.

The City of Kingman wrote on its Facebook page that the Stockton Hill eastbound interchange will be closed, and the Andy Devine interchange will need to be used.

The work is expected to last from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Information provided by the City of Kingman