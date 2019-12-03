ADOT to make I-40 repairs tonight
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 12:44 p.m.
KINGMAN – Maintenance crews from the Arizona Department of Transportation will perform emergency repairs tonight on eastbound Interstate 40 from the Stockton Hill Road interchange to the Andy Devine Avenue interchange.
The City of Kingman wrote on its Facebook page that the Stockton Hill eastbound interchange will be closed, and the Andy Devine interchange will need to be used.
The work is expected to last from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
Most Read
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- White House wants to mine uranium in Mohave County
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- More than a foot of snow falls on Hualapais
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Licenses & Permits
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: