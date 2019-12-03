OFFERS
Amanda Knisely to wed Brandon Kelly

Amanda Knisely from Prescott Valley, Arizona is engaged to wed Brandon Kelly of Kingman on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 3, 2019 7:05 p.m.

Amanda Knisely from Prescott Valley, Arizona is engaged to wed Brandon Kelly of Kingman.

Knisely is attending Mohave Community College nursing program and is employed by Kingman Regional Medical Center. She is the daughter of Rick and Linnea Knisely of Prescott Valley.

Brandon Kelly is the son of Brian and Debra Kelly of Golden Valley, Arizona. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice. Brandon is employed by Hualapai Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Center and is a member of the Arizona Army National Guard Infantry.

Their wedding is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Dewey, Arizona.

The Maid of Honor will be Micaela Tamayo. The Best Man will be Joshua Rhodes.

