Community choir, orchestra combine for Christmas concert

If you’re ready to get into the holiday spirit, mark Saturday, Dec. 7 on your calendar.

The Mohave Community Choir and the Mohave Community Orchestra are joining forces for their annual Christmas Festival Concert.

The concert will be held from 3-5 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St.

The concert is free and open to all ages.

Donations of $5 for adults and $10 for families would be appreciated.

Information provided by Mohave Community Choir and Mohave Community Orchestra