County Television District still without service due to storm damage

Persons who rely on the Mohave County Television District for their television reception have been dealing with reduced service after the snow storm that struck Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29.

The television district, which provides free service to those with antennaes, “experienced extensive damage to both a building and microwave equipment. This equipment feeds the television signals to the outlying translator sites,” the county wrote in a news release.

Repairs are under way, but time consuming.

“At this time we are working with the manufacturer to find a solution to the damaged equipment,” the county wrote. “At last report, best-case scenario for full restoration is (Wednesday, Dec. 4) evening and worst-case scenario is Friday (Dec. 6) evening.”

Mohave County Communication Director Dave Hawkins said it is undetermined how many people are affected by the outage.

The press release noted 16 channels that have been impacted by the storm.

The Television District was formed in 1983 as a free service to residents of the county who otherwise could not receive television service.

Mohave County currently has 55 translators located throughout the incorporated and rural areas of the county.

The translators are licensed through the Federal Communications Commission and rebroadcast authority granted from stations located in Phoenix, Prescott, Kingman and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Information provided by Mohave County