OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 03
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dog gone: Supervisors chase dogs from county facilities

Only service animals will be allowed in Mohave County facilities with the exception of the animal shelter and the fairgrounds. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Only service animals will be allowed in Mohave County facilities with the exception of the animal shelter and the fairgrounds. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 6:39 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County facilities are places where people do people business, not places to be fearful of or disrupted by an animal.

That’s according to Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix, who addressed the topic at the Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Dec. 2.

And the Supervisors apparently were in agreement, voting unanimously to ban animals other than service animals from county facilities.

Limiting entrance into county facilities to service animals only is not a perfect solution, but it provides the county with “leverage” to deal with violators.

After a couple of incidents reported by different departments, Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department appealed to Supervisors to ban all but service animals from county facilities, with the exception of the animal shelter and the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 recalled that he once had a constituent show up on the third floor of the county building with a pig.

“The pig was not disruptive so I didn’t have to dismiss the pig,” he said, but expressed his concern that even with the proposed change, the county staff does not really have reliable ways of verifying if an animal is a service animal.

“That’s correct, supervisor,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Byron Steward. “According to the American with Disabilities Act, you can only ask two questions: ‘Is it a service animal?’ and ‘What task is it trained to perform?’ You can’t ask for any type of certification or identification to prove it.”

“Wouldn’t it be better just to ask people with disruptive animals to leave?” suggested Gould, pointing out that with two questions and no identification, anyone can get away with anything.

But Steward demonstrated how the county hopes to get a “bit of leverage.”

People most often claim their animal is a service animal, he said. And when you ask them what task it is trained to perform, they often answer that it’s trained to be an emotional support animal.

“That means that it is not a service animal,” Stewart told the board. “So you tell them ‘all pets are emotional support animals’ and hopefully, they will leave.”

He emphasized it’s not a big problem, but allowing unnecessary animals on county property makes the county potentially liable if something happened, such as dogs spreading allergens, a dog biting someone, or a fight between two dogs.

Hendrix supported Stewart’s reasoning, saying that the regulation will clarify the policy for employees, who at some departments were having “adoption days,” regularly bringing animals to work to be adopted. Not all employees supported the regulation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

City, county will rework animal control contract
Western Arizona Humane Society out at animal shelter
Mohave County Supervisors OK new animal shelter
Board of Supervisors: Animals no longer welcome in county facilities
Supervisors begin process to pull RUFFF license

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News