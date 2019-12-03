OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 03
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Golden Valley woman declared deceased after Friday rollover

Originally Published: December 3, 2019 4:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – Two subjects were ejected from a vehicle at around 11:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 on Mormon Flat Road, and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of the individuals, Brenda Inks-Lucero, died of her injuries.

Deputies were responding to a single-vehicle rollover in the 3800 block of Mormon Flat Road when they learned that the reporting party had located the vehicle, which belonged to his mother and stepfather, overturned on the road.

The male subject, identified as 66-year-old Steven Lucero of Golden Valley, was found injured along the side of the road near the vehicle. Deputies and fire personnel located the female subject, 67-year-old Brenda Inks-Lucero of Golden Valley, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both individuals had been ejected from the vehicle. The Steven Lucero was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center and later to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas, having sustained multiple broken bones and internal injuries.

Speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the incident, reports MCSO. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

UPDATE: Car was purposefully fishtailing before rollover wreck
Single vehicle roll over in Yucca, driver airlifted to Phoenix
Critical injuries for driver in rollover crash
Off-road crash victim identified
Mohave 911: Friday, January 29, 2010

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News