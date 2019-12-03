Horoscopes | Dec. 4, 2019

Birthdays: Tyra Banks, 46; Jay-Z, 50; Marisa Tomei, 55; Jeff Bridges, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for a unique way to convince someone to see things your way. A money matter can be resolved if you look for an investment that will encourage you to head in a new direction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Offer ideas, hands-on help and your expertise. Joining forces with someone who has as much to offer as you will help you bring about positive changes that improve your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The less you share with others, the easier it will be to get things done. A partnership will need an adjustment if you want it to continue.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be open and receptive to suggestions and willing to discuss your plans. A professional opportunity looks promising.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you waste time disagreeing with someone who will never see things your way, you will miss out on something new and exciting. Follow through with your plans, and let others do as they please.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Surround yourself with people who are ambitious and eager to make a difference. A positive change is heading your way.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t jump for joy until you are sure you’ve taken care of every detail necessary to avoid complaints or criticism. If someone overreacts, puts pressure on you or tries to interfere in your life, be prepared to walk away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make changes to the way you live that will be conducive to getting ahead. Information you gather will help you make an adjustment to the way you earn your living.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional manipulation should not be tolerated. A personal change you make will motivate you to do better.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A shift in the way you earn your living or handle your cash will make your life easier. A change at home will encourage you to make a physical improvement as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get ready to protect your interests and your future by maintaining a stable personal financial footing. Less spending and more observing will help.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your plans simple. Moderation and practicality will help you excel.