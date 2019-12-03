More rain could be in store for Kingman
KINGMAN – More rain could be on the way to Kingman, and by the time people are reading today’s Kingman Miner, precipitation may already be falling.
The National Weather Service forecasts a 90% chance of precipitation mainly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Today’s high will be near 57 degrees, and the storm will be accompanied by wind gusts up to 22 mph.
The 90% chance of precipitation will remain, mostly prior to 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Wind gusts will die down on an evening forecast to be around 40 degrees.
No precipitation is in the forecast for Thursday, Dec. 5 or Friday, Dec. 6, both of which will have highs close to 60 degrees and lows near 40.
A slight chance of rain returns after 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Rain could continue to fall throughout the day until around 11 p.m.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
