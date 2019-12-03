Museum’s annual ‘Christmas Gathering’ set for Saturday

KINGMAN – The 39th Annual Christmas Gathering at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Organizers said in a news release that this year’s event will include a “surprise and very exciting performance.”

That performance comes courtesy of the Chime Choir from Academy Middle School, under the direction of Kathy Pool.

Also slated for the gathering is Chris Commisso in Concert. Commisso plays a variety of instruments and is identified as a “prolific songwriter” in the museum’s news release.

Admission to the holiday event, which takes place at 400 W. Beale St., is free. Light refreshments will be served, and all are welcome.

“This will be a fun way for the whole family to kick off the holiday season,” the museum wrote.

For more information call 928-753-3195.

Information provided by the Mohave Museum of History and Arts