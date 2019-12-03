From Oregon with love

KINGMAN – The Christmas shopping season is under way. The Christmas tree shopping season, not so much.

With three weeks to go before Christmas, options are limited for buying a freshly cut Christmas tree in Kingman.

Home Depot at 3860 Stockton Hill Road started stocking up on Christmas trees on Thanksgiving Day, not even waiting for Black Friday.

“We’ve got plenty of them,” said Guy Potter at Home Depot, noting the largest trees are 15 feet tall.

“Three kinds: Noble fir, Fraser fir and Doug(las) fir,” he said when asked what trees the store sells.

And which one smells best?

“Doug fir,” he replies without hesitation, referring to Douglas fir, available for $47.98 for 6-7 foot specimens. “I know because, like most Christmas trees, I’m from Oregon. I was born on a Christmas tree farm.”

Potter’s second choice is the Noble fir -- $84.98 for 7- and 8-footers.)

“These two kinds are most popular because they smell good and are bushy,” Potter explained.

He approached a Noble fir and gave it a shake.

“Yeah, Fraser is not that fluffy,” he said, reassured. “And it doesn’t smell that good, in my opinion.”



But Fraser firs -- $59.98 for 7-footers -- has its fans, too – people who love long branches, widely spaced needles and a distinct smell they remember from childhood.

“Anyway, all of them came from one tree farm in Oregon,” Potter said. “Believe me. I can smell Oregon on those trees.”

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the best-selling and best-smelling tree is the Balsam fir, followed by the Douglas fir (full and soft-needled) and the Fraser fir (needles green on top and silver underneath). Scotch pine and Colorado blue spruce round out the top five.

The Christmas tree sales stand at Stockton Hill Road and Miami Avenue carries only two kinds – Noble fir ($65-$120) and Douglas fir ($30-$75) depending on the tree’s height. They accept cash and checks only.

“We opened this Friday,” said Margarita, who helps operatet the stand. “It is not that busy yet.”

She expects business to pick up on the weekend. She too favors Douglas fir in terms of the smell and says it stays fresh longer.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are close to 350 million Christmas trees currently growing on farms in the U. S.

The most popular places to purchase a live tree last year were: farm (28%), chain stores such as Home Depot and Lowe’s (28%) and retail lots (23%).

About 32.8 million real Christmas trees were bought in 2018, next to 23.6 million new artificial trees. Last year, on average, real Christmas trees sold for $78, while artificial trees sold for an average of $104.

When compared with such prices, $30 per tree regardless of size from the M&D Tree Farm 20 miles east of Kingman does not sound like a bad deal.

The owner, Doug Englert, had to cancel his Christmas kickoff last weekend due to 20 inches of snow, which means the annual cut-your-own Christmas tree events will take place this Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The farm is located at 8625 E. Sweetwater Road. Take I-40 east from Kingman to exit 66 (Blake Ranch Road.)

All cut trees cost $30 and potted trees range from $15 to $65, cash only.

“The best thing about it is that the families can repot the tree later and plant it in their yards,” Englert said.

The Christmas tree industry took a huge hit in 2008, when many Americans went through a financial crisis. Now, it is bouncing back and the increase in tree purchases is being fueled by millennials, who are settling down and starting families of their own, CNN reported.

The NCTA, which represents thousands of Christmas tree growers nationwide, presented a study which shows a 20% spike in the purchase of real Christmas trees and a 12% rise in artificial tree purchases in 2018.

At the same time, due to the fact fewer trees were planted a decade ago and it takes a tree 6 to 12 years to mature, real Christmas trees are pricier and harder to find than ever.

That is confirmed by Kingman Walmart decision to not sell real Christmas trees this year. Instead, it sells artificial trees for $59 to $279.

Smith’s Food and Drug has never carried real Christmas trees, an employee said, but it also has artificial options for $100 on average.

Artificial trees are available also at Home Depot.

If you want to head into the wilderness and harvest your own tree, you have to travel.

Mohave County does not permit cutting trees in Mohave County Parks, confirmed Parks Administrator Hal Barton.

The federal Bureau of Land Management in Kingman said harvesting a Christmas tree from federal land is illegal.

“It is possible through the U.S. Forest Service, though,” said BLM Public Affairs Specialist Valerie Gohlke. “You can obtain a permit through their website, but to cut a tree you would have to travel to Prescott or to Flagstaff.”