Prescott woman runs against Gosar and ‘rise of socialism’

KINGMAN – Anne Marie Ward, a 29-year-old Realtor from Prescott Valley, will challenge U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) in the Arizona 4th Congressional District Republican primary in 2020.

Ward, who campaigned in Kingman last week, said she senses a “feeling of fear” while making the rounds of the district.

“When I travel the district, there is a real feeling of fear of a new democratic socialism that has taken over the national rhetoric,” she said in an interview at the Miner office.

Ward said Gosar doesn’t connect well with the people of District 4. “At the national level, we don’t have anyone in the Republican Party that is going toe-to-toe with democratic socialists in a way that is resonating with our next generation,” she said.

Ward said she sees “America first” as the main navigator in all policies, and supports securing the border against illegal immigration. “My family fought in the Revolutionary War,” said Ward, referring to her ancestors. “Our Founding Fathers started a legacy in this country and we have to keep it going.”

Ward is a middle school teacher turned Realtor. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s in education and a doctorate in leadership, her website offers.

By touring the district and talking to key stakeholders, Ward had identified problems that need to be addressed, like affordable health care.

“We need open and competitive markets to drive our prices to be low,” Ward said, proposing to break insurance monopolies.

She warns against “socialized medicine,” and acknowledges that the U.S. has “absurd prices on prescription drugs.”

District 4 also suffers from the opioid crisis, and a lack of general practitioners, mental and behavioral health specialists, and specialists commonly available in urban communities, she said.

“There are caps on the incentives hospitals are able to offer in order to recruit and retain staff,” she added, calling for a removal of such obstacles.

Ward, if elected, pledged to meet with key stakeholders and local healthcare experts on a quarterly basis, and to visit rural communities often.

Ward said the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal to replace NAFTA.

“I’m a strong proponent of USMCA and that is a big distinguishing factor between Rep. Gosar and myself,” she said. “I think it’s an excellent replacement of NAFTA that creates freer, fairer markets.”

Another issue Ward is concerned with is water. She praised the history of smart water policy in Arizona and said the key is to “make sure we plan ahead.”

When asked about the possibility of uranium mining around the Grand Canyon, she responded: “I’m very supportive of the mining industry as long as it is being done safe. I believe in smart mining, but we need to be sure to not repeat the history.”

Ward said she is a big supporter of President Trump’s trade policies, saying putting America first should continue.

Before starting her own political career, Ward worked for Sen. Martha McSally doing rural outreach throughout northern Arizona.

She challenged Gosar to selects dates for five debates in different communities throughout the district – Lake Havasu City, Payson, Prescott, Yuma and San Tan Valley.

There are three other declared candidates for Gosar’s seat: Republican Emily Robinson, and Democrats Delina DiSanto and Stu Starky.