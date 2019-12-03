OFFERS
Prescribed burns planned for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park

Prescribed burns in the Pine Lake community and in Hualapai Mountain Park will begin this month and last through early February. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 3, 2019 10:47 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management’s Kingman Field Office will partner with Mohave County entities to perform prescribed burns near Pine Lake and inside Hualapai Mountain Park starting in early December.

The burns will continue through early February as weather and fuel permit, Mohave County Division of Emergency Management wrote on its Facebook page. Multiple burns may be needed to eliminate piles of vegetation that have accumulated during thinning treatments.

“The removal of overgrown vegetation helps reduce the threat and spread of wildfires,” emergency management continued. “To ensure the safety of residents and visitors, BLM fire management personnel will ignite the piles when weather conditions are conducive to burning.”

Impacts from smoke are expected to be minimal, and access to burned areas may be temporarily restricted.

BLM will work in cooperation with the Pine Lake Fire District, Mohave County Parks Department and Mohave County Department of Risk and Emergency Management.

Information provided by Mohave County Division of Emergency Management

