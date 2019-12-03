Rants and Raves | Dec. 4, 2019

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Thankful for the much needed rain.

Thanks to all the nice people who recycle. It was so nice to see you when I dropped my recycling off. It is good to see people care about our planet.

Pat Buchanan column: Let the people decide Trump’s fate – “We were the ones who hired him”. Sorry Buchanan, the electoral college hired him, not the people.

Animals no longer welcome in county facilities – Since it`s illegal to ask for proof, nothing will change. People will continue to bring their unruly, non-service animals into businesses everywhere. The law needs to be changed. Show me the papers!

Trump creates panel on murdered and missing indigenous women – God bless you, Donald Trump! But wouldn’t you know, the first words out of the Democrats are to criticize it before it has even begun. Never any credit for Trump boldly doing what others could not, only criticism. No surprise.

Michael Reagan column: Making a sham of impeachment – Amen, Michael Reagan. Thoughts: Why was nothing done to Obama for giving Iran two boatloads of money totaling over a billion dollars? Why is Schiff getting away with using the wrong committee for his impeachment inquiry? And Trump’s side was illegally disallowed?

Trump knew of whistleblower before releasing Ukraine aid – There is absolutely nothing you can believe coming from the White House talking heads.

Curb extensions for outdoor dining – What a great way to invite more people downtown by having “pedlets.” Hoping the city doesn’t make too many regulations and wait too long to get it going.

I’m tired of political hearings on TV. Hillary hearings previously and Trump hearings now. No one is listening. Take the millions spent on these hearings and give it to the soldiers and families for Christmas.

Michael Reagan column: Making a Sham of Impeachment – JFK had endless White House affairs; preferred European spies, mobster molls, prostitutes and celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, recklessly endangering our country. Bobby Kennedy endlessly saved him but all was crashing at time of his assassination. A very sick sex addict.

Trump knew of whistleblower before releasing aid – He could’ve released the aid whenever he wanted but the real story is he waited for other countries to pay their fair share, a theme he ran on. Why does the U.S. pay more than neighbors of these countries?

Community Thanksgiving Dinner – Many thanks to all those involved with the community Thanksgiving dinner. The Garlic Clove, Beale Celebrations and the volunteers were wonderful. With much appreciation to you all.

Impeachment Trial – Scary watching the GOP support Trump’s attack on our internal elections in order to illegally win the 2020 election. His love affair with Russia’s Putin and other dictators, and worse, the attack on our NATO allies, has so weakened our country.

Thank you to the man who sang Auld Lang Syne for the Memorial Service at the Elks Lodge on Dec 1. It was beautiful.

Why is it OK to build Nativity scenes on Mohave County public property in Meadview, Arizona? I’m referring to the nativity display in the center median in downtown Meadview Boulevard. This doesn’t seem right and maybe should be investigated.