OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 04
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community choir, orchestra combine for Christmas concert

The Mohave Community Choir and the Mohave Community Orchestra are joining forces for their annual Christmas Festival Concert. (Courtesy)

The Mohave Community Choir and the Mohave Community Orchestra are joining forces for their annual Christmas Festival Concert. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 4, 2019 10:07 a.m.

If you’re ready to get into the holiday spirit, mark Saturday, Dec. 7 on your calendar.

The Mohave Community Choir and the Mohave Community Orchestra are joining forces for their annual Christmas Festival Concert.

The concert will be held from 3-5 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St.

The concert is free and open to all ages.

Donations of $5 for adults and $10 for families would be appreciated.

Information provided by Mohave Community Choir and Mohave Community Orchestra

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Celebrate the holidays with the Mohave Community Orchestra
Enjoy a 'Christmas Festival Concert', Dec. 7
Community orchestra and choir in concert Saturday
Orchestra, choir come together for concert
Event Calendar | December 14, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News