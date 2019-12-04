Golden Valley woman arrested after breath test reportedly returns at .168%
KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jessica Gabriel Valenzuela, 22, of Golden Valley, after deputies witnessed a vehicle lose control and collide with a fence at N. Castlerock Road.
At about 5:45 p.m. Nov. 25, deputies were patrolling when they heard screeching tires. The deputies looked toward the intersection of Castlerock Road and Mallard Drive and observed a black sedan attempting to turn onto Mallard Drive when it reportedly lost control and collided with the fence on the corner property.
As deputies approached a male subject exited the passenger side door and fled on foot. Deputies approached the vehicle, which according to law enforcement was trying to drive away from the scene, but was stopped because the tires were tangled in the wire fence cables.
The deputy observed a female subject in the driver’s seat who was attempting to exit the vehicle, but a pole was blocking the driver’s side door from opening. Deputies called for medical personnel to evaluate the female, who insisted she was fine and needed to leave.
Deputies identified the woman as Valenzuela, who was reportedly talking very fast and needed several attempts to give the deputy her date of birth. Deputies asked if she had been drinking, to which she allegedly advised she had been drinking for several hours. Valenzuela refused to conduct field sobriety tests and was detained.
A records check revealed a suspended driver’s license. A breath test was conducted, which allegedly resulted in a blood alcohol content reading of .168%.
Valenzuela was arrested on suspicion of four counts of aggravated DUI and one count of criminal damage, all felonies. She was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- White House wants to mine uranium in Mohave County
- More than a foot of snow falls on Hualapais
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Licenses & Permits
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave 911
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: