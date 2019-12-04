Golden Valley woman declared deceased after Friday rollover
KINGMAN – Two subjects were ejected from a vehicle at around 11:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 on Mormon Flat Road, and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of the individuals, Brenda Inks-Lucero, died of her injuries.
Deputies were responding to a single-vehicle rollover in the 3800 block of Mormon Flat Road when they learned that the reporting party had located the vehicle, which belonged to his mother and stepfather, overturned on the road.
The male subject, identified as 66-year-old Steven Lucero of Golden Valley, was found injured along the side of the road near the vehicle. Deputies and fire personnel located the female subject, 67-year-old Brenda Inks-Lucero of Golden Valley, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both individuals had been ejected from the vehicle. The Steven Lucero was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center and later to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas, having sustained multiple broken bones and internal injuries.
Speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the incident, reports MCSO. The investigation is ongoing.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
