Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
KINGMAN – Joseph Lloyd Whybark, charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of a Bullhead City woman in April, has pleaded guilty and could serve between 12 and 30 years in prison.
Deputies originally responded to the area of Colorado Road and Brooke Drive in Golden Valley on a call of a subject in the roadway April 23. They arrived to find 62-year-old Krisandrea Pannell-Cashen of Bullhead City deceased. On April 24, the suspected vehicle involved was located abandoned in a wash on the west end of Golden Valley.
Whybark, 35 of Kingman, originally pleaded not guilty to charges faced, but late last month entered guilty pleas to the charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving serious injury or death, a Class 3 felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class 6 felony.
Whybark also pleaded guilty to two charges in another case. He pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree, a Class 3 felony, and misconduct involving weapons, a Class 4 felony. Those guilty pleas were in relation to the charge that Whybark “entered or remained unlawfully in a residential structure with intent to commit a theft or felony therein,” in the 2600 block of Calle Marco Drive June 9, according to court documents.
Whybark has one prior felony conviction for shoplifting. According to court documents, Whybark could spend between 12 and 30 years in prison based on his guilty pleas.
His judgement and sentencing has been set for 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- White House wants to mine uranium in Mohave County
- More than a foot of snow falls on Hualapais
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Licenses & Permits
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave 911
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: