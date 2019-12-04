OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 04
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Law enforcement makes Thanksgiving DUI arrests

Originally Published: December 4, 2019 3 p.m.

KINGMAN – Not everyone heeded law enforcement’s warning to celebrate Thanksgiving responsibly, as a number of DUI arrests were made by both the Kingman Police Department and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO reports that between 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 and 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, three individuals were arrested for misdemeanor DUI. Two more individuals were arrested for felony DUI with aggravating factors.

The Kingman Police Department said it made three DUI arrests between Wednesday and Sunday, Dec. 1.

Information provided by KPD and MCSO

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Law enforcement nabs 7 for DUI over New Year
Celebrate responsibly this July 4 or celebrate in jail
Mohave County utilizes designated drivers during Halloween
1 drowning, 2 OUIs, 0 DUIs reported by law enforcement over Fourth of July weekend
Think twice, save a life: KPD receives grant for DUI enforcement

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News