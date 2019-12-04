Law enforcement makes Thanksgiving DUI arrests

KINGMAN – Not everyone heeded law enforcement’s warning to celebrate Thanksgiving responsibly, as a number of DUI arrests were made by both the Kingman Police Department and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO reports that between 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 and 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, three individuals were arrested for misdemeanor DUI. Two more individuals were arrested for felony DUI with aggravating factors.

The Kingman Police Department said it made three DUI arrests between Wednesday and Sunday, Dec. 1.

Information provided by KPD and MCSO