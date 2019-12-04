MCC offers HIV screening
A free HIV Screening and Prevention Seminar will be offered at Mohave Community College’s Neal Campus in Kingman.
The program begins at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 at the MEA Lab, Room 232, at 1971 Jagerson Ave.
“Each year there are more and more new HIV infections. HIV education is meant to reduce stigma, discrimination and prevent new cases,” MCC wrote in a news release.
The college has partnered with North Country’s screening and education specialist to offer the screening and seminar.
Seminar participants will learn about how the virus is contracted, how to prevent it, proper condom usage, and facts and myths about HIV. Information about hepatitis and how that’s contracted will be included.
Information provided by MCC
