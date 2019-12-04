Mohave County Courthouse addition project ahead of schedule

KINGMAN – Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel joined a host of local dignitaries and others for a Tuesday tour and progress report on the Mohave County Courthouse addition under construction in downtown Kingman.

Superior Court Administrator Kip Anderson said it is hoped that the more than $20-million project financed with a quarter-cent sales tax revenue will be completed in late 2020.

The four-story, 66,000 square-foot structure is just east of the historic Courthouse, which was constructed in 1915 and will be remodeled upon completion of the addition.

“This is the exciting stage of the project when you can start to see the vision take shape,” said Chad Billings, a principal with the Dick & Fritsche Design Group architecture firm.

More than 1-million pounds of structural steel and more than 36,000 pounds of masonry has already been used in the construction process, according to Tim Lewis, project foreman with general contractor Johnson Carlier. He said the project is more than 50% complete, and slightly ahead of schedule.

“This process has been phenomenal. It’s very exciting,” said Presiding Superior Court Judge Charles Gurtler. He previously stated that design features will promote security and public safety by creating work space and flows segregating inmates from staff and the general public. He had noted that legal system operational efficiencies will be achieved through the construction and renovation campaign.

Those who enjoyed the tour marveled at the spectacular views, particularly from the fourth-floor where Judicial Chambers will be located. Courtrooms will be on the second and third floors while court staff will occupy the ground floor.

The new facility has been in the works for more than 15 years, according to a Mohave County Superior Court press release. Court facilities in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City have also undergone recent expansions, and the new courthouse in Kingman will provide more space, enhanced work conditions and the necessary security protocols of a modern facility.

Information provided by Mohave County