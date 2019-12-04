OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 04
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

TUFF SHED opens Kingman location

Tuff Shed has opened a new storage building and garage retail sales center at 4325 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. (Tuff Shed courtesy photo)

Tuff Shed has opened a new storage building and garage retail sales center at 4325 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. (Tuff Shed courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 4, 2019 1:57 p.m.

KINGMAN - Tuff Shed, Inc., a leading supplier of storage buildings and garages, will host a grand opening celebration Thursday, Dec. 5 at their new Kingman location at 4325 Stockton Hill Road.

It is the company’s sixth factory-direct retail sales center in Arizona.

Grand Opening festivities begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and refreshments at 10 a.m.

General Manager Mark Nelson said in a news release that he looks forward to serving the area.

“We brought a Tuff Shed sales location to Kingman to provide the best in customer service, quality and value in storage buildings, garages and cabin shells on the market,” Nelson said. “We do build-on-site and everything is customizable to fit our customers’ budgets and back yards, something that the Kingman market has been waiting for.”

The 38-year-old company utilizes a network of 57 Tuff Shed manufacturing facilities to service customers in 48 states. There are 156 Tuff Shed factory-direct locations nationwide, and the company’s products are solid in nearly 2,000 Home Depot stores.

4325 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ 86409

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Home Depot aims to limit permit pains
Photo: Tuff Enough
Goodwill store moving to shopping center
Licenses & Permits: Sunday, April 11, 2010
Licenses & Permits: June 11, 2013

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News