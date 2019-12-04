TUFF SHED opens Kingman location
KINGMAN - Tuff Shed, Inc., a leading supplier of storage buildings and garages, will host a grand opening celebration Thursday, Dec. 5 at their new Kingman location at 4325 Stockton Hill Road.
It is the company’s sixth factory-direct retail sales center in Arizona.
Grand Opening festivities begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and refreshments at 10 a.m.
General Manager Mark Nelson said in a news release that he looks forward to serving the area.
“We brought a Tuff Shed sales location to Kingman to provide the best in customer service, quality and value in storage buildings, garages and cabin shells on the market,” Nelson said. “We do build-on-site and everything is customizable to fit our customers’ budgets and back yards, something that the Kingman market has been waiting for.”
The 38-year-old company utilizes a network of 57 Tuff Shed manufacturing facilities to service customers in 48 states. There are 156 Tuff Shed factory-direct locations nationwide, and the company’s products are solid in nearly 2,000 Home Depot stores.
