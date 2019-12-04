OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 04
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

White helps Arizona State hold off San Francisco

Romello White tallied his first double-double of the year Tuesday night, tying a team-high 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, in a 71-67 victory at San Francisco. (File photo courtesy of Daniel Kwon/Sun Devil Athletics)

Romello White tallied his first double-double of the year Tuesday night, tying a team-high 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, in a 71-67 victory at San Francisco. (File photo courtesy of Daniel Kwon/Sun Devil Athletics)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 4, 2019 3:28 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – As a team trainer attended to a cut on his chin late in the second half, Arizona State's Romello White figured his night was done.

"I was really mad because (the trainer) told me I needed stitches, so I thought I wasn't going to play anymore," White said. "I got real, real mad. I was anxious to get back. He just put a band-aid on it and I got back in."

Just in time, as it turns out.

White scored 14 points including a pivotal short hook shot with 1:31 left, and Arizona State held on to beat San Francisco 71-67 on Tuesday night.

Remy Martin had 14 points, five assists and six rebounds for the Sun Devils (5-2). Martin, Arizona State's leading scorer who was coming off a career-high 33 against Providence a week earlier, shot 4 of 15 and had four turnovers. White finished with 11 rebounds, and Taeshon Cherry scored 10 points.

"Remy didn't have his usual game … and we were able to weather the storm," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "Good things happen when we get the ball to Romello. We have multiple guys that we think can impact winning for us at the offensive end. We just have to get a little more balanced."

Jamaree Bouyea had 17 points and Khalil Shabazz added 15 for San Francisco (7-2). The Dons have lost consecutive games after winning their first seven.

The game was tight throughout the second half with 12 lead changes.

Bouyea made two free throws with 1:49 remaining to make it 68-66. White, who left the game twice for an ankle injury and cut on his chin, answered with a hook shot near the base line.

San Francisco missed numerous chances to score after that but missed two 3s and a layup.

"This was a game that we expected to win on our home floor, to be honest," Dons coach Todd Golden said. "We just could never get in a flow. We didn't turn the ball over too much, we did a decent job on the glass. We just didn't shoot the ball well."

Khalid Thomas sealed the win for Arizona State with a free throw with 5.9 second left. Thomas then stole the ensuing inbounds pass near midcourt.

The Sun Devils return to Tempe to host Louisiana on Saturday.

Big picture

Arizona State: It wasn't pretty by any stretch and the Sun Devils were lucky to get out of California with a win. They committed 12 turnovers and really struggled to find a secondary scorer to pick up the pace with Martin's off night. Hurley said after the game that White will have to get stitches in his chin but the injury isn't expected to keep him out.

San Francisco: The Dons lost at home for the first time this season despite a gritty effort. Because they're playing a back-to-back, the Dons won't have much time to think about where it went wrong late either.

Martin gets a break

Martin logged more playing time (29 minutes) than any other Arizona State player. At least this game he got a chance to rest. Martin payed all 40 minutes in the Sun Devils win over Princeton a week earlier.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Martin gets Sun Devils going in second half of win over Cal
Edwards, Arizona State overpower Central Connecticut
Arizona State eyes third straight NCAA Tournament
Colorado beats Arizona State in Shanghai
Martin leads Arizona State to season sweep of Arizona

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News