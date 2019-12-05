OFFERS
Thu, Dec. 05
2nd Annual Kingman Holiday Cookie Crawl

Some participants of last year's Cookie Crawl. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 5, 2019 11:39 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Holiday Cookie Crawl is back! Join us for an afternoon of family fun on Sat. Dec., 14, 2019 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. starting out front of Diana's Cellar Door Wine Bar - 414 Beale St. Get the kids out of the house and take a holiday stroll through downtown businesses, decked out in their holiday best. Whose cookies and decorations will impress?!

Celebrate the holidays and support a vibrant downtown Kingman, collecting cookies and drinking hot cocoa while shopping local.

Vote for Best Cookie and Best Decorated Storefront.

Passports are $15 each. Up to two adults may share a passport. A limited number of passports are available so if you want to surprise your loved ones and take the whole family along, act quickly!

Purchase tickets early before they sell out – starting November 1st online at Eventbrite or cash only at West of Third, 224 E Beale St.

Your journey will start outside Diana's Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 Beale St. From there, let your passport be your guide to collect homemade, delicious cookies courtesy of our downtown shops…

Can you collect and eat them all?

Prize drawings for completed passports will happen at the after party at Diana's Cellar Door, starting at 6 p.m. You do not need to be present to win.

This is a family-friendly event, featuring a few sure special guests.

If tickets have not sold out in advance, passports can be purchased (cash only) the day of the event.

Learn more about Kingman Main Street a not for profit focused on revitalizing our historic downtown on our website: www.kingmanmainstreet.com

