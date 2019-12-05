OFFERS
Adult Center dinner menu announced

Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. (Photo capture of Google Maps)

Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. (Photo capture of Google Maps)

Originally Published: December 5, 2019 6:21 p.m.

The December monthly dinner at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center will have a holiday-style menu.

The dinner, set for 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at the center at 1776 Airway Ave., will feature ham with pineapple chunks and raisin sauce.

Side dishes will include hash brown casserole, candied carrots, tossed salad, dinner roll and drink, with dessert provided by Living Waters Hospice.

Dinner will be served until all of the food is gone.

A $6.50 donation assists programs at the center.

Information provided by Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center

