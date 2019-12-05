OFFERS
Horoscopes | Dec. 6, 2019

Originally Published: December 5, 2019 5:45 p.m.

Birthdays: Lindsay Price, 43; Judd Apatow, 52; Tom Hulce, 66; JoBeth Williams, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Move forward cautiously. Work behind closed doors perfecting your ideas and skills until you are happy with the results.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will lift your spirits and lead to an exciting adventure. Discuss your plans with someone you love, and the momentum will build until you turn your ideas into a reality.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your kindness and generosity should be given carefully. Use charm and diplomacy moving forward to spare yourself a costly experience.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Trying to work alongside someone who is fighting you every inch of the way will raise tempers and slow progress. Focus on what you are trying to achieve.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep moving; if you stop, someone will suck the energy out of you. Trust in your ability to get things done on your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on doing something constructive with someone you love. A change to your surroundings will inspire you to get more involved in hosting events and improving family dynamics.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Remove yourself from situations and people who are demanding. A break will give you a different perspective regarding life and how you want to live.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get moving, surround yourself with people you find inspiring and visit places that excite you. Expand your mind, improve your physical well-being and make changes that encourage you to do as you please.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Express your willingness to get things done. Talk to someone in a position to help you, and get the lowdown on the best way to deal with sensitive situations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let your productivity suffer due to an altercation with someone who is trying to outmaneuver you. Be responsible, get your work done and move on to more pleasurable events.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Give more thought to the way you handle and earn your cash. Consider what you enjoy doing, and look for ways to incorporate what you love to do with bringing in extra money.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your skills to help a cause. Volunteering your time and services will encourage making new friends.

