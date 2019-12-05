OFFERS
Items from dormant safe deposit boxes to be auctioned off by ADOR

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) will hold a public auction of unclaimed property from abandoned safe deposit boxes on Friday, Dec. 6. (Courtesy)

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) will hold a public auction of unclaimed property from abandoned safe deposit boxes on Friday, Dec. 6. (Courtesy)

Kingman Miner
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 7 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) will hold a public auction of unclaimed property from abandoned safe deposit boxes on Friday, Dec. 6.

The sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sierra Auction, 3570 Grand Ave. in Phoenix, and will feature thousands of items that have not been claimed for many years – including 10-ounce gold bars, collectible U.S. currency, diamond rings and necklaces, precious stone jewelry sets and other unique items.

In addition to in-person bidding on Dec. 6, bids can be placed online at www.sierraauction.com from noon, Dec. 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 8.

Proceeds from the auction are held in a custodial account where the funds remain for the rightful owners to claim.

Assets from abandoned safe deposit boxes make up a portion of unclaimed money the Arizona Department of Revenue safeguards until the funds can be returned to claimants.

ADOR's Unclaimed Property Unit returns millions of dollars of unclaimed assets to their rightful owners every year. In fiscal year 2019 (July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019), $48.4 million was paid out.

The department returns property to owners who provide documentation showing their right to claim the property. People must include with their claim form a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license or other applicable identification, and documentation linking them to the owner’s last known address, as reported by the company that filed the unclaimed property. Claimants also must provide documentation demonstrating a legal right to claim any property listed in another name.

For more information about the Department of Revenue’s Unclaimed Property Unit and how to do a search visit www.azdor.gov and click on the Unclaimed Property tab.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Revenue

