Kingman Concert Band plans ‘Home for the Holidays Concert’

The Kingman Concert Band will perform a free holidays concert on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave.



Originally Published: December 5, 2019 5:37 p.m.

Kingman Concert Band will present its Home for the Holidays Concert on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave. There is no charge to attend.

Kingman Concert Band is a non-profit organization that has provided free musical performances for Kingman-area residents for more than 20 years.

Information provided by Kingman Concert Band

