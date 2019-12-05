Kingman Farmers Market slates ‘Country Christmas Bazaar’

Kingman Farmers Market will hold its 2019 Country Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thunder Rode Event Center, 102 E. Beale St.

Santa will visit, and hot coffee and holiday treats will be available in the VIP area. Live music will be provided by Jaimie Patterson.

The bazaar will feature home-baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, pickles, and decorations for your home, lawn, office and car. Other items to be sold include handcrafted jewelry, knives, fine art, Navajo crafts, arts, blankets, balms, salves and soaps.

For information about being a vendor call Dan at 928-430-6544.

Information provided by Kingman Farmers Market